Thank you Elizabeth Grey, Cash Flow Collective, Dianne Mize, Liam Sharp, Caro Henry, and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with Juan Proaño! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Juan Proaño
Juan's trip to Minneapolis, the immigrant-industrial complex, and the terrorizing of Latino communities
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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