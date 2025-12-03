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Coffee with Contrarians ft. Sen. Kim 12/03

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 12/03
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Senator Andy Kim's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and Senator Andy Kim

Thank you Caro Henry, Sally French Wessely, Amy Kell, Alene N., and many others for tuning into Coffee with The Contrarians featuring special guest Senator Andy Kim! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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