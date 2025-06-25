Thank you The Contrarian, Valerie Monroe, Joan Juliet Buck, Michael Broder, Alene N., and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with the Contrarians with guest Jeremy Ben-Ami! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian
Coffee with Contrarians- The big Iran lie 06/25
A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 06/25
∙ Paid
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
Recent Posts