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Coffee with The Contrarians 03/10

A recording from Norm Eisen and Joyce Vance's live Coffee with The Contrarians
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Norman Eisen and Joyce Vance
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Thank you for tuning into our special edition of Coffee with The Contrarians with Joyce Vance! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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