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Coffee with The Contrarians 04/02

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 04/02
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Sarah Godlewski's avatar
Norman Eisen, Jennifer Rubin, and Sarah Godlewski
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Thank you Anna Wharton, Jamie Schler, Elise Labott, Phil and Maude, Bernadette E. Kazmarski, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with Sarah Godlewski! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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