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Coffee with The Contrarians 04/16

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 04/16
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Harry Litman's avatar
Norman Eisen, Jennifer Rubin, and Harry Litman
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Thank you Ramona Grigg, Jennifer Timmons, Bill Roseen, Alesia, Jan Williams, and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with Harry Litman! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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