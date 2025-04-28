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Coffee with the Contrarians 04/28

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 04/28
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Norman Eisen, Jennifer Rubin, and Katie Phang
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Thank you Bernadette E. Kazmarski, CO, Peggy Camp, Kristi Chaney, Corlis Robe, and many others for tuning into our special Coffee with the Contrarians with Katie Phang! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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