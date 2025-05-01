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Coffee with the Contrarians 05/1

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians 05/1
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Ben Wikler's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and Ben Wikler
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Thank you Pamela, Kelly Eggers, Cherryl Friedman, Deann Ward, James Quinn, and many others for tuning into my live video with Ben Wikler and Norman Eisen! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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