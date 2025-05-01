Thank you Pamela, Kelly Eggers, Cherryl Friedman, Deann Ward, James Quinn, and many others for tuning into my live video with Ben Wikler and Norman Eisen! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Coffee with the Contrarians 05/1
A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians 05/1
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Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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