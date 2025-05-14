The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Coffee with The Contrarians 05/14

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 05/14
Norman Eisen's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Norman Eisen and Katie Phang

Thank you Liadán Hynes, Reba, Ellen Bender, Stephen Brady, Robert Porter, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with Katie Phang! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture