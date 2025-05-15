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Coffee with The Contrarians 05/15

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Joyce Vance's avatar
Norman Eisen and Joyce Vance
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Thank you Adam Marc (he/him), Marissa Levine, Rev. Cameron Trimble, Mnera, Mike Harkreader, and many others for tuning into special Coffee with The Contrarians with Joyce Vance! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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