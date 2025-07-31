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Coffee with The Contrarians 07/31

A recording from Coffee with Contrarians LIVE 7/31
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Simon Rosenberg's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Simon Rosenberg, and Norman Eisen
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Thank you Valerie Monroe, The New Republic, Adam Marc, Steve Brant, Michael Podhorzer, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with Contrarians featuring Simon Rosenberg! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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