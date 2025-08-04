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Coffee with The Contrarians 08/04

A recording from Jennifer Rubin's live video
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Adam Klasfeld, and Norman Eisen
∙ Paid

Thank you Adam Marc, Amy Kell, Cathy R. Payne, Kris Haig, Dawn Rosenberg McKay, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with Contrarians featuring Adam Klasfeld! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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