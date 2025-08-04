Thank you Adam Marc, Amy Kell, Cathy R. Payne, Kris Haig, Dawn Rosenberg McKay, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with Contrarians featuring Adam Klasfeld! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!
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Coffee with The Contrarians 08/04
A recording from Jennifer Rubin's live video
∙ Paid
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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