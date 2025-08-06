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Coffee with The Contrarians 08/06

A recording from Coffee with Contrarians LIVE 08/06
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
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Thank you Valerie Monroe, Lisa Gonzalez, Adam Marc, Caro Henry, Pamela, and many others for tuning into Coffee with Contrarians! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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