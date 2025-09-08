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Coffee with The Contrarians 09/08

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 09/08
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Norman Eisen, Jennifer Rubin, and Perry Bacon Jr
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Thank you Adam Marc, Lisa Gonzalez, Caro Henry, Carol Johnston, Mary Lois, and many others for tuning into Coffee with the Contrarians featuring special guest Perry Bacon Jr! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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