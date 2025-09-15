Coffee with The Contrarians 09/15

Thank you to our Contrarian community for keeping us sharp! Out of respect for you, our audience, and of course Karen Attiah, we wanted to clarify the paraphrased statement that was deemed a fireable offense: “Black women do not have brain processing power to be taken seriously. You have to go steal a white person's slot.” In actuality, Charlie Kirk said, “You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person's slot to go be taken somewhat seriously,” in reference to Joy Reid, Michelle Obama, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Ketanji Brown Jackson on an episode of his podcast in 2023.
Thank you Adam Marc, Caro Henry, Grace Alexandra Hayden, Dawn Rosenberg McKay, PamC, and many others for tuning into Coffee with the Contrarians! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!