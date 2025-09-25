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Coffee with The Contrarians 09/25

A recording from Jennifer Rubin's live video
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Ben Wikler's avatar
Jennifer Rubin and Ben Wikler
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Thank you The Contrarian, Valerie Monroe, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Lisa Sharon Harper, Caro Henry, and many others for tuning into Coffee with Contrarians featuring Ben Wikler! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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