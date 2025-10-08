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Coffee with The Contrarians 10/08

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 10/08
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
Jennifer Rubin and Adam Klasfeld
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Thank you Adam Marc, Dianne Mize, Caro Henry, Cathy R. Payne, Dawn Rosenberg McKay, and many others for tuning Coffee with Contrarians featuring Adam Klasfeld! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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