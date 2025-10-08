Thank you Adam Marc, Dianne Mize, Caro Henry, Cathy R. Payne, Dawn Rosenberg McKay, and many others for tuning Coffee with Contrarians featuring Adam Klasfeld! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!
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Coffee with The Contrarians 10/08
A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 10/08
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Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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