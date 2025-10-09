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Coffee with The Contrarians 10/09

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 10/09
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Jennifer Rubin, Mike Zamore, and Norman Eisen
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Thank you The Contrarian, Adam Marc, Memoiring Book Club, Kelli Pryor, Alene N., many others tuning into Coffee with Contrarians featuring Jeremy Ben-Ami! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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