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Coffee with The Contrarians 10/15

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 10/15
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jeremy Ben-Ami's avatar
Jennifer Rubin and Jeremy Ben-Ami

Thank you Valerie Monroe, Dianne Mize, Caro Henry, Kelli Pryor, Jeeni Criscenzo, and many others tuning into Coffee with Contrarians featuring Jeremy Ben-Ami! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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