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Coffee with The Contrarians 10/20

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 10/20
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Tim Dickinson's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Tim Dickinson, and Norman Eisen
∙ Paid

Thank you Dawn Rosenberg McKay, Elaine Cimino, Jody Gorran, WisconsinZebra, Carol Ann Conners, and many others for tuning into Coffee with Contrarians featuring special guest Tim Dickinson! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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