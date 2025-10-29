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Coffee with The Contrarians 10/29

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 10/29
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and Katie Phang
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Thank you Naomi Krueger, Caro Henry, Kelli Pryor, Sally French Wessely, and many others for tuning into Coffee with The Contrarians featuring special guest Katie Phang! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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