Thank you Dianne Mize, Steward Beckham, Caro Henry, Carol Johnston, Rick Kohut, and many others tuning into Coffee with Contrarians! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
Coffee with The Contrarians 11/12
A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 11/12
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
Authors
Recent Posts