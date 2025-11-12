The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Coffee with The Contrarians 11/12

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 11/12
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen

Thank you Dianne Mize, Steward Beckham, Caro Henry, Carol Johnston, Rick Kohut, and many others tuning into Coffee with Contrarians! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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