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Coffee with The Contrarians 12/04

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarian LIVE 12/04
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Jennifer Rubin, Katie Phang, and Norman Eisen
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Thank you Caro Henry, Dee Batiste, Sally French Wessely, Amy Kell, and many others for tuning into Coffee with The Contrarians featuring special guest Katie Phang! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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