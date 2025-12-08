The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with The Contrarians 12/08

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 12/08
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
∙ Paid

Thank you Steward Beckham, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Caro Henry, Kelli Pryor, Sally French Wessely, and many others for tuning into Coffee with The Contrarians! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Contrarian.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture