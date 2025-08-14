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Coffee with the Contrarians 8/14

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 08/14
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Simon Rosenberg's avatar
Jennifer Rubin and Simon Rosenberg
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Thank you Rabbi Joshua Hammerman, Adam Marc, Caro Henry, j.e. moyer, LPC, Alene N., and many others for tuning into Coffee with the Contrarians featuring special guest Simon Rosenberg! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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