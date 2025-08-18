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Coffee with the Contrarians 8/18

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 08/18
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Randi Weingarten's avatar
Jennifer Rubin and Randi Weingarten

Thank you Elizabeth Grey, Adam Marc, Dianne Mize, Sally French Wessely, Andrew Lewis, and many others for tuning into Coffee with the Contrarians featuring special guest Randi Weingarten! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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