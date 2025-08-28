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Coffee with the Contrarians 8/28

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 8/28
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Eddie Vale's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Eddie Vale, and Norman Eisen
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Thank you Elizabeth Grey, Caro Henry, Juan Proaño, Karen Hinton, Michael Broder, and many others for tuning into Coffee with the Contrarians featuring special guest Eddie Vale! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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