The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Coffee with the Contrarians and a US Senator 09/04

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 09/04
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Senator Jacky Rosen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and Senator Jacky Rosen

Thank you Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Dianne Mize, Caro Henry, Sally French Wessely, Carla Atkinson, and many others for tuning into Coffee with the Contrairians featuring special guest Senator Jacky Rosen! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture