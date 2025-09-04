Thank you Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Dianne Mize, Caro Henry, Sally French Wessely, Carla Atkinson, and many others for tuning into Coffee with the Contrairians featuring special guest Senator Jacky Rosen! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!
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Coffee with the Contrarians and a US Senator 09/04
A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 09/04
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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