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Coffee with The Contrarians and Joyce Vance 09/24

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 09/24
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Joyce Vance's avatar
Jennifer Rubin and Joyce Vance
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Thank you Valerie Monroe, Dianne Mize, Adam Marc, Caro Henry, Kelli Pryor, and many others for tuning into Coffee with the Contrarians featuring special guest Joyce Vance! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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