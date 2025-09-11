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Coffee with The Contrarians and Katie Phang 09/11

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 09/11
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Katie Phang, and Norman Eisen

Thank you Chris Dortch, Lisa Gonzalez, Caro Henry, Dr. Mary M. Marshall, Cathy R. Payne, and many others for tuning into Coffee with the Contrarians featuring special guest Katie Phang! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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