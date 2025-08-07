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Coffee with The Contrarians & Marc Elias

A recording from Coffee with Contrarians LIVE 08/07
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Marc Elias's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Marc Elias, and Norman Eisen
∙ Paid

Thank you Christopher Benson, Adam Marc, Caro Henry, Amy Kell, Alene N., and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with Contrarians featuring Marc Elias! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

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