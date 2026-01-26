The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Coffee with The Contrarians ft. Simon Rosenberg

ICE crisis in Minnesota, what resistance looks like, and Democratic strategy
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Simon Rosenberg's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Simon Rosenberg, and Norman Eisen

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