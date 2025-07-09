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Coffee with the Contrarians and special guest 07/09

A recording from Coffee with Contrarians LIVE 07/09
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Doug Jones's avatar
Norman Eisen, Jennifer Rubin, and Doug Jones
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Thank you Adam Marc, j.e. moyer, LPC, Iulia Huiu, Carol Johnston, Diane Sheya, and many others for tuning tuning into a special Coffee with the Contrarians with guest Doug Jones! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET.

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