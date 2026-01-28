Thank you Memoiring Book Club, Dianne Mize, Caro Henry, Sarah C. Jones, and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with Jim Acosta! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
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Coffee with The Contrarians ft. Jim Acosta
No Kings 3/28, calls to impeach Noem, ICE resistance in Minneapolis, and more
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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