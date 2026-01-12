Thank you The Contrarian, Valerie Monroe, Ellie Leonard, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Dianne Mize, and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with Neera Tanden! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!
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Coffee with The Contrarians ft. Neera Tanden
Fed Independence, ICE Out for Good, and ACA Subsidies
Coffee with Contrarians
Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.Start your day strong with Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and The Contrarian crew — with visits from newsmakers and disobeyers of the Trump regime. This show is live to all on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET, and available on-demand for Contrarian members.
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