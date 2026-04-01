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Contrarians Live From the Supreme Court!

Jen goes live with Norm who sat in the birthright citizenship oral arguments at SCOTUS
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, Norman Eisen, and The Contrarian
Apr 01, 2026

Thank you for tuning into our live with Contrarian Publisher Norman Eisen direct from SCOTUS! Today, he sat in on the oral arguments for the birthright citizenship case.

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