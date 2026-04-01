Thank you for tuning into our live with Contrarian Publisher Norman Eisen direct from SCOTUS! Today, he sat in on the oral arguments for the birthright citizenship case.
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Contrarians Live From the Supreme Court!
Jen goes live with Norm who sat in the birthright citizenship oral arguments at SCOTUS
Apr 01, 2026
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
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