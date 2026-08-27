Strange Fruit, Still. Still.
By Shalise Manza Young
There is a long, dark history of lynching of Black Americans in this country, primarily in the former Confederate states, though not always.
Trump May Have Sent the Only Adult Left in His Administration to Moscow
The press intrigue over CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s unannounced trip this week to Moscow — the purpose of which now is emerging through official and unofficial channels — was understandable. The world’s “top spy” quietly slipping into Russia makes for a Jason Bourne-kind of storyline. Open-source
LIVE Monday at 9:15am ET: Norm and Skye Perryman!
The March on Washington DC is about more than voting rights and civil rights it’s about the rights of immigrants and their families. If I had to sum it up I would describe it as one huge metaphorical statement. We Belong Together!