When the Victim Can No Longer Speak, We Have To
Over the past few weeks, many people, including me, have been asking questions about what happened to Nolan Wells, a Black 18-year-old Mississippian who died after attending a boat party with two white friends. Some people have criticized continued questioning as sensationalism. Others have insisted that the public should let investigators do their job.…
Vote Like a Black Woman
There’s a general fatigue surrounding the phrase “vote blue no matter who,” and for good reason. It’s a reductive and incomplete adage. We cannot demand (or take for granted) the cooperation of a strong Democratic base, organized and engaged under the principles of a consistent and well-understood party platform without doing the actual work of fosterin…
Black Youth Will Decide the Future of Our Nation
Throughout American history, Black people have understood that an attack on their political power is not just an assault on their access to the ballot — it’s a threat to the culture and community they’ve built despite numerous obstacles thrown their way. From Reconstruction to the civil rights movement to Black Lives Matter, the attacks on Black politic…
Join us LIVE Monday at 9:15am ET with April Ryan and Joyce Vance.
I know it 6 years after the pandemic but why would you feature a picture of a person wearing a mask improperly? Unless it’s covering your nose it’s useless….
Just saw the Katie Pfang interview.
Hearing on Aug. 13. Blanche has to show up with documentation.
Looks like Blanche blew the deadline to respond to the complaint. Default judgment?
Rule 55. Default
(a) Entry. When a party against whom a judgment for affirmative relief is sought has failed to plead or otherwise defend as provided by these rules and that fact is made to appear by affidavit or otherwise, the clerk shall enter the party's default.
(b) Judgment. Judgment by default may be entered as follows:
(1) By the Clerk. When the plaintiff's claim against a defendant is for a sum certain or for a sum which can by computation be made certain, the clerk upon request of the plaintiff and upon affidavit of the amount due shall enter judgment for that amount and costs against the defendant, if the defendant has been defaulted for failure to appear and is not an infant or incompetent person.
(2) By the Court. In all other cases the party entitled to a judgment by default shall apply to the court therefor; but no judgment by default shall be entered against an infant or incompetent person unless represented in the action by a general guardian, committee, conservator, or other such representative who has appeared therein. If the party against whom judgment by default is sought has appeared in the action, the party (or, if appearing by representative, the party's representative) shall be served with written notice of the application for judgment at least 3 days prior to the hearing on such application. If, in order to enable the court to enter judgment or to carry it into effect, it is necessary to take an account or to determine the amount of damages or to establish the truth of any averment by evidence or to make an investigation of any other matter, the court may conduct such hearings or order such references as it deems necessary and proper and shall accord a right of trial by jury to the parties when and as required by any statute of the United States.
(c) Setting Aside Default. For good cause shown the court may set aside an entry of default and, if a judgment by default has been entered, may likewise set it aside in accordance with Rule 60(b).
(d) Plaintiffs, Counterclaimants, Cross-Claimants. The provisions of this rule apply whether the party entitled to the judgment by default is a plaintiff, a third-party plaintiff, or a party who has pleaded a cross-claim or counterclaim. In all cases a judgment by default is subject to the limitations of Rule 54(c).
(e) Judgment Against the United States. No judgment by default shall be entered against the United States or an officer or agency thereof unless the claimant establishes a claim or right to relief by evidence satisfactory to the court.
(As amended Mar. 2, 1987, eff. Aug. 1, 1987.)
https://www.fjc.gov/sites/default/files/materials/26/FJC_report_Rule_55_February_2024.pdf