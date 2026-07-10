Evening Roundup, July 10
Demanding justice for Nolan Xavier Wells, healthcare cost crises, the Ingalls family returns to television, no-churn lemon ice cream, Rescue of the Week, and a double feature on the Pod
Spotlight Story
Limited Edition Screen Prints!
Celebrate America 250 with The Art of Resistance
This limited-edition collection of screen prints is created to honor the American tradition of leveraging creative expression to inspire change.
This is a problem that has gone on long enough. It is past time to fix it. We need coverage that fits everyone. People who have more health issues should have the option to get higher level coverage if they desire it.