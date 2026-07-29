The Answer Trump’s New Intelligence Chief Would Not Give
Two weeks ago, the Senate held confirmation hearings for nominees to two of the most consequential positions in the federal government: attorney general and director of national intelligence. Most of the press attention fell on Todd Blanche, Donald Trump’s former defense lawyer and current acting attorney general. Blanche did not disappoint. His record,…
The Hormone Dystopia Continues
The Trump administration’s hormonal obsession rages on. Last week, The Contrarian covered a new rule about access to testosterone in the military. Now we are on to federal funding recommendations for teen pregnancy prevention and sex education programs — which will now be required to address menstrual tracking, hormonal production, and the MAHA-coined “…
Who Pays for Data Centers? Anyone with an Electric Bill
In January 2026, John Steinbach opened an electric bill for $281, nearly triple the month before. He has lived in the same house in Manassas, Virginia for almost forty years and knows his power costs precisely. “It’s just so far beyond any bill that I’ve ever had,”
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Trump and Co. are freaks. I can't wait to be rid of them. Vote. EVERYone.
And of course fetterman was the lone dem voting for him