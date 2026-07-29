The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Angie's avatar
Angie
1h

Trump and Co. are freaks. I can't wait to be rid of them. Vote. EVERYone.

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Barbara Rohmer's avatar
Barbara Rohmer
1h

And of course fetterman was the lone dem voting for him

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