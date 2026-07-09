Evening Roundup, July 9
Trump's demolition of presidential history, NATO inches toward progress, AI for espionage, making good trouble, touching water, and The Tea with Rep. Al Green, discussing accountability for ICE
Spotlight Story
Limited Edition Screen Prints!
Celebrate America 250 with The Art of Resistance
This limited-edition collection of screen prints is created to honor the American tradition of leveraging creative expression to inspire change.
Thanks Contrarians for those links. I will definitely stand up for science among the other links!