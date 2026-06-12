Evening Roundup, June 12
UFC is embarrassing, pets, your new favorite dinner, I <3 NYC, the Movement, a dictator's diet, and The Pod.
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So glad to see Trump’s name is coming off the Kennedy Center. Now just get rid of the UFC fight.
Jay Clayton, newly nominated to be National Security Advisor may/may not be involved in the EPSTEIN coverup. Needs to be investigated.
Still no mention of Ashley St. Clair, even on Musk trillionaire day.... Did Trump admit Musk stole Pennsylvania for him?
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