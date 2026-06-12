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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

So glad to see Trump’s name is coming off the Kennedy Center. Now just get rid of the UFC fight.

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Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
1h

Jay Clayton, newly nominated to be National Security Advisor may/may not be involved in the EPSTEIN coverup. Needs to be investigated.

Still no mention of Ashley St. Clair, even on Musk trillionaire day.... Did Trump admit Musk stole Pennsylvania for him?

https://electiontruthalliance.org/

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