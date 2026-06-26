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Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
27m

The best way to honor America is to impeach and priosecute all corrupt officehiolders.

Thanks to Katie Pfang, we should have a roadmap to the EPSTEIN saga. Apparently the Epstein estate paid off many victims but had them accept non disclsure and risk their settlements if they come forward. IMHO, this violates public policy as crime is involved..... There are probably at least three sets of lawyers involved in every settlement.

AI. Major Financial Institution Settlements

Bank of America: Agreed to a $72.5 million settlement in 2026 with survivors who alleged the bank facilitated his sex trafficking operation and ignored financial red flags.JPMorgan Chase: Reached a $290 million settlement in 2023 with Epstein survivors who claimed the bank benefited from and enabled his crimes.

Deutsche Bank: Agreed to a $75 million settlement in 2023 for its failure to properly vet and monitor Epstein as a client.

Epstein's Estate and Associate PayoutsEpstein Estate (Adviser Class Action): The estate agreed to pay up to $35 million in February 2026 to resolve claims against Epstein’s former personal lawyer, Darren Indyke, and former accountant, Richard Kahn, who were accused of facilitating his sex trafficking operations.

Epstein Victims Compensation Program (EVCP): Prior to recent litigation, the estate distributed over $121 million to 135 survivors. A subsequent settlement of $48 million also covered 59 additional victims.Individual

Friend and Associate SettlementsSeveral lawsuits filed against Epstein's prominent associates have ended in secret or confidential settlements.In 2022, Virginia Giuffre settled a civil lawsuit with Prince Andrew, which involved a "substantial donation" to her charity and recognized her as an established victim of abuse.Giuffre also settled a lawsuit with Alan Dershowitz, with both parties stating the resolution involved no payments.Many accusers have also signed confidential, pre-litigation settlements directly with other individuals they accused of misconduct.9 sites

The History of the Epstein Victims' Compensation ProgramDec 28, 2023 — Key Takeaways * The Epstein Victims' Compensation Fund (VCF) was formed after Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in August 2019 to establis...

Epstein Victims Compensation Program (EVCP): Prior to recent litigation, the estate distributed over $121 million to 135 survivors. A subsequent settlement of $48 million also covered 59 additional victims.

IMHO the Nipplegate conspirators need to immediately be investigation for conspiracy and obstruction of justice. The key political figures and administration officials involved in this specific July 17, 2025 meeting and the resulting strategy include:

J.D. Vance (Vice President): Argued in favor of full transparency, suggesting the administration should release the documents because Trump had weathered worse allegations and it would make them look open.

Susie Wiles (White House Chief of Staff): Blocked Vance's idea to release the files, recognizing it would cause severe political damage and widespread anger from the president.

Pam Bondi (Former Attorney General): Faced heavy internal blame for mismanaging the early handling of the Epstein file scandal and subpoena responses.

Dan Bongino (Conservative Commentator / Former Federal Agent): Reportedly attended the high-stakes damage-control efforts and got into a screaming match with Pam Bondi, telling her she "f***ed this thing up from the start".

Todd Blanche (Acting Attorney General): Central to the legal management of the files, who has since faced lawsuits and federal judge orders regarding the withholding or over-redacting of these documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Steven Cheung (Director of Communications): Led the public-facing response, heavily blasting the underlying claims as "baseless accusations" that were completely false and legally retracted.

Sarah Ransome: The Epstein victim whose unsealed 2022 legal depositions contained the raw, unverified allegations regarding Donald Trump that sparked the administration's panic.

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Susan C Shea's avatar
Susan C Shea
35m

I'm hosting a big party to celebrate the 250th Anniversary and the party favors are pocket-sized copies of the Constitution and Bill of Rights! No sweaty wrestlers! No branded souvenirs for me to monetize! No MacDonalds hamburgers to show what a great host I am!

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