What Happened?

It’s been two weeks since a Blue Tsunami hit the country. As the number of undecided races dwindles, it is time that the voices and communities driving this nationwide change receive their flowers. Who should receive the largest bouquet? Our contributors have an answer: Black women.

How? For starters, Black women consistently turn out the vote, organize, and mobilize. Carron J. Phillips’ makes this clear when he states, “America would not be enjoying this liberating moment without the combination of the suffrage movement and the civil rights movement, just as Democrats wouldn’t be basking in glory without Black women’s consistency at the polls.”

Black women are also coalition building in impactful ways. Abraham Kenmore writes from the Facing Race conference, a multiracial, “intergenerational racial justice conference.” How can we coalition build ourselves into sustainable success? What does knitting together different fabrics of society even look like?

Of course, reproductive rights and health care access appeared on the ballot in many states, significantly motivating voters. What threats can we anticipate continuing after the elections? How will having a reproductive freedom majority affect these rights moving forward? Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood’s Action Fund, stops by The Tea with some answers.

If you haven’t heard of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), Contrarian contributor and friend Steve Vladeck’s essay provides all the dirty details. Learn about how this bill’s destructive properties greatly outweigh any good it can do.

Prisons were once considered a revolutionary way for criminals to rehabilitate themselves. But it’s no surprise that a system created by and within a nation built on slavery and white supremacy evolved into the racially targeted incarceration crisis we have today. Read Meredith Blake’s take on a new PBS documentary that reveals the truth behind America’s criminal and social justice systems.

Surprise! This week only, we are dropping limited-edition crewnecks to keep you cozy this winter season. Order now and celebrate the historical Blue Tsumani!

Another round for the politics-obsessed, like us: