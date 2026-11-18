What Happened?
It’s been two weeks since a Blue Tsunami hit the country. As the number of undecided races dwindles, it is time that the voices and communities driving this nationwide change receive their flowers.
Who should receive the largest bouquet? Our contributors have an answer: Black women.
How? For starters, Black women consistently turn out the vote, organize, and mobilize. Carron J. Phillips’ makes this clear when he states, “America would not be enjoying this liberating moment without the combination of the suffrage movement and the civil rights movement, just as Democrats wouldn’t be basking in glory without Black women’s consistency at the polls.”
Black women are also coalition building in impactful ways. Abraham Kenmore writes from the Facing Race conference, a multiracial, “intergenerational racial justice conference.” How can we coalition build ourselves into sustainable success? What does knitting together different fabrics of society even look like?
Of course, reproductive rights and health care access appeared on the ballot in many states, significantly motivating voters. What threats can we anticipate continuing after the elections? How will having a reproductive freedom majority affect these rights moving forward? Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood’s Action Fund, stops by The Tea with some answers.
If you haven’t heard of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), Contrarian contributor and friend Steve Vladeck’s essay provides all the dirty details. Learn about how this bill’s destructive properties greatly outweigh any good it can do.
Prisons were once considered a revolutionary way for criminals to rehabilitate themselves. But it’s no surprise that a system created by and within a nation built on slavery and white supremacy evolved into the racially targeted incarceration crisis we have today. Read Meredith Blake’s take on a new PBS documentary that reveals the truth behind America’s criminal and social justice systems.
Surprise! This week only, we are dropping limited-edition crewnecks to keep you cozy this winter season. Order now and celebrate the historical Blue Tsumani!
Another round for the politics-obsessed, like us:
November 18, 9:15 AM ET: Simon Rosenburg
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Black women rock!!!
There needs to be a lot more light on BAAJA.
The fact that is is being fast tracked as quickly as possible before the new Congress is seated says all we need to know...
There's a reason a majority of Democratic Senators, the ACLU, virtually every national environmental group, anti-ICE groups, the NAACP, tribal groups and so many others are firmly against the bill: it is a wish list for AI data center proliferation.
BAAJA will implement the polar opposite of what voters across the country clearly voted for regarding data centers. It is wholeheartedly backed by big tech and big oil. This bill will effectively nullify the Endangered Species Act.
It also explains why Charles Schumer joined nearly all Republicans (along with 20 other Democrats) is supporting the fast tracking of this awful bill ...knowing it will never get past the incoming Democratic Congress...just one more reason to replace Schumer as Senate Dem leader.
From the AI Now Institute:
'BAAJA functions as a “backdoor bailout”: enacting legal changes that will speed up and expand access to the industry’s biggest constraint—power—despite unacceptable costs to our economy, democracy, and environment. BAAJA helps AI companies double down on their speculative bets.
BAAJA also insulates an already unaccountable AI industry from pushback, serving hyperscale data center developers at the expense of local, state, and Tribal authorities. At a moment in which communities across the country and of diverse ideological leanings are scrutinizing the impacts of data centers on their economic and environmental futures, BAAJA would strip them of key tools that empower them to slow or reject the construction of data centers in their communities.....
Seventeen state attorneys general have raised urgent concerns that BAAJA undermines local, state, and Tribal authorities, despite recent amendments. The bill preempts local, state, and Tribal decision making over data center projects by weakening their authority to protect natural and cultural resources under the Clean Water Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Endangered Species Act.'