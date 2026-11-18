What Happened?

The Reckless and The Righteous. Trump giddily meets with Presidents Putin of Russia and Xi of China as our true allies look on with disbelief and distrust. He also nominates a loyal partisan for a strictly nonpartisan accountability position in government. Democrats gear up for January 3rd, but risk blowing it all with respectability politics. Alaska has a new Senator!

You’ve likely guessed by now that Trump acts on his own twisted and reckless morals. Authoritarianism. Flaunted power. Rule breaking. With Russia and China seeing his sunsetting political power as the perfect time to (possibly!) strike, Trump’s recklessness with this triad puts America in dangerous territory.

Trump’s recklessness has wreaked havoc in Congress, where yes-men Republicans have failed to reign in his power. Now, Trump has nominated loyalist Eric Ueland to be deputy director of the Government Accountability Office. If Congress were to let this Trump lacky take this historically and purposefully nonpartisan accountability position….

It would be reckless — and politically destructive — for Democrats to misread the results of the election. They certainly shouldn’t assume that Republicans have learned any lessons. For the soon-to-be majority party to secure longevity and cement themselves as the party of the people, respectability politics needs to go.

We love good news! Speaking of the incoming majority, it’s official…. Mary Peltola won her U.S. Senate race in Alaska! She will be the first Alaska Native to serve in the Senate.

Don’t forget! This week only, we are dropping limited-edition crewnecks to keep you cozy this winter season. Order now and celebrate the historical Blue Tsumani!

Another round for the politics-obsessed, like us:

Prefer to listen? Find the podcast episode here!