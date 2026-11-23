Nvidia re-instated Jensen Huang as CEO after they “received input from senior levels of the United States government” that Huang posed no national security risk. Trump admitted to intervening directly on Huang’s behalf, taking credit for the return.

This whirlwind reversal brings the term leadership to the forefront today. Those in leadership positions — be they elected by the people or a board — carry significant impact.

Who might the next generation of leaders be and will they look any different from what we have now?