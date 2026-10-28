Labor leader and feminist Dolores Huerta died today at age 96. Huerta cofounded what became the United Farm Workers, and, as the New York Times put it, changed “laws and the lives of thousands of migrant laborers.” Here, a roundup of reactions to her death and reflections on her life and impact.
The fallout from Vivek Ramaswamy’s stunt is that many venues in Ohio that were planning on hosting a rally have already canceled their events due to his depravity. Going that low didn’t get him anywhere.
Trump & Co projection of & gaslighting with their grift fraud & serial criminality is endless. Open arms & red carpets for dictators & organized crime families while bringing baseless prosecutions of critics.
#Voteblue!