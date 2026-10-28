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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
5h

The fallout from Vivek Ramaswamy’s stunt is that many venues in Ohio that were planning on hosting a rally have already canceled their events due to his depravity. Going that low didn’t get him anywhere.

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
4h

Trump & Co projection of & gaslighting with their grift fraud & serial criminality is endless. Open arms & red carpets for dictators & organized crime families while bringing baseless prosecutions of critics.

#Voteblue!

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