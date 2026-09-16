CLARITY Act Fails in the Senate
The ironically named CLARITY Act (officially the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act) — a sprawling cryptocurrency regulation bill designed to establish a federal framework for the digital asset market — failed to advance in a key Senate procedural vote yesterday. The bill passed in the House in July 2025. However, in what was deemed a “
Sorry, Ed Sheeran
Until now, the most controversial moment in Ed Sheeran’s career was probably his head-scratching cameo in an episode of Game of Thrones. But that changed this week, when socially conscious rapper Macklemore was removed as the opening act on Sheeran’s tour because of statements he made in support of Palestinian rights during concerts at MetLife Stadium i…
Thursday, September 17 at 9:15am ET: Adam Klasfeld joins Jen and Norm!