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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
3h

YOU CAN HELP SOMEONE VOTE!

Every new or inexperienced voter has six questions that need answers. Can you help them find the answers? Lots of help here!

https://kathleenweber.substack.com/p/you-can-help-someone-vote

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Milford Sprecher's avatar
Milford Sprecher
3h

Thanks so much for your great work, Norm, and your positive attitude. Hats off to ACLU, Common Cause and all your partners.

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