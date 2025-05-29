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Norm and April Ryan host Coffee with the Contrarians 05/29

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 05/29
Norman Eisen's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Norman Eisen and April Ryan
∙ Paid

Thank you Demian Elaine' Yumei, Thomas Dresser, Theresa Lease, Ruth Kuttler, Robin monahan, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with April Ryan! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

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